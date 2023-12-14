Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,142,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

