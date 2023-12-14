Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Raised by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.