Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Up 51.1% in November

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,530,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the November 15th total of 10,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIE opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 204.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 41,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236,277 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.