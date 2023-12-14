Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Up 51.1% in November

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,530,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the November 15th total of 10,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFIE opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
