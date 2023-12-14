Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.58

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.58 and traded as high as C$7.18. Financial 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.18, with a volume of 205,636 shares trading hands.

Financial 15 Split Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of C$288.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.79.

About Financial 15 Split

(Get Free Report)

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.