First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the November 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
