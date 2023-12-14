First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the November 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 192.3% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 85,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 56,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.