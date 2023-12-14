Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $463.57

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 463.57 ($5.82) and traded as high as GBX 527 ($6.62). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 515 ($6.46), with a volume of 79,599 shares trading hands.

Focusrite Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £303.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,716.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 463.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 490.70.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Focusrite Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,333.33%.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.