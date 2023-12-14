Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.02.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

F opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.