Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,898,000 after acquiring an additional 58,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 158.1% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.