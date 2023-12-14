Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fortive were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Fortive by 683.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 93.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 31.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

