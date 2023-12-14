Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Barclays

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

