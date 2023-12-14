Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.38.

FCX opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,529,709,000 after buying an additional 887,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,193,695,000 after acquiring an additional 895,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,036,045,000 after acquiring an additional 642,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

