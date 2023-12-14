Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 50.6% in November

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.