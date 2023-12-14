George W. Lemaitre Sells 22,288 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,470,000 after buying an additional 55,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 122,601 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

