Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,079,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124,493 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $160,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.29.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

