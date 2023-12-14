Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Down 33.4% in November

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $411.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Greene County Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 27.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

StockNews.com lowered Greene County Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

