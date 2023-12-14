Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.90 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of TV opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781,893 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 191.4% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,097,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,431 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 92.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,737,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,441 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at $10,137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,439,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.