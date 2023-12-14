H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.07

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.13. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 916 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEOFF. National Bank Financial cut H2O Innovation to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Pi Financial cut H2O Innovation to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut H2O Innovation to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $280.83 million, a PE ratio of -312.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

