Howard W. Smith III Sells 20,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,244,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.38. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4,480.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 388,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,893,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,077,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,617,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,363,000 after buying an additional 247,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 227,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

