Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

DexCom Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $122.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,102,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,977. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.