Imprint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,077,036 shares of company stock valued at $474,830,550. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

