Imprint Wealth LLC Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $913,594,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,394,000 after acquiring an additional 354,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $37.11 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

