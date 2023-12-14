Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Incyte Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 31,943.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 168.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

