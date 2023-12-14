Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Update

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Information Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IRMTF opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Information Services has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

