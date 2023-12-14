Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Major Shareholder Sells 19,813 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Michael Maurice Brown sold 19,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,054,249.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braze stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Braze by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after buying an additional 263,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Braze by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after buying an additional 810,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

