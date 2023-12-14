Insider Selling: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $776,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,492,587.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bread Financial alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $579,600.00.

Bread Financial Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:BFH opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bread Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $153,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 2,548.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $52,807,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,438,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.