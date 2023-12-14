Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.43 and a beta of 2.09. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

