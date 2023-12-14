Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells 6,930 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,010.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Elastic Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $116.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
