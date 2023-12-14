Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells 6,930 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,010.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elastic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $116.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Elastic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

