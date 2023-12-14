Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells 5,014 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $221.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.78.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.