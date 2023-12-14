Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells 5,014 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $221.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

