Insider Selling: TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Director Sells 76,941 Shares of Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20.

TransAlta Price Performance

TSE TA opened at C$10.74 on Thursday. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of C$10.02 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4796321 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.32.

View Our Latest Report on TransAlta

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.