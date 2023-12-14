Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $187.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $245.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $180.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.34. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

