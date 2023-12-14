Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $59,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

INTC stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

