Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 927,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,630 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $104,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 127,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,060.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,179 shares of company stock worth $12,326,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $121.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.37. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

