Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IIJIY opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.62. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $43.73.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $462.17 million for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

