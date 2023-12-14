Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 192.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,562,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029,193 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $76,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMFL. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 159,745 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 70,693 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,431,000. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,261,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,487,000.

OMFL opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

