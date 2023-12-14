iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Down 34.1% in November

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter worth $148,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter worth $466,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,534,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $210.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.