iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,836,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $66,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $39.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.