iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2804 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.