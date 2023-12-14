iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 906,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,308 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $65,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $74.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

