iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,749,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $162.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.