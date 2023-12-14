iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Position Trimmed by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,054 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

