James Follette Sells 21,742 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,748,491.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $963,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PFSI opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.53. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,877,000 after purchasing an additional 256,717 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,573,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,979,000 after buying an additional 147,613 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

