Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Sells C$1,013,036.40 in Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$1,013,036.40.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 2.5 %

JWEL stock opened at C$30.76 on Thursday. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 68.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWEL. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 price target on Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.66.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

