Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Sells C$1,013,036.40 in Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$1,013,036.40.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 2.5 %
JWEL stock opened at C$30.76 on Thursday. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.53.
Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 68.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.
