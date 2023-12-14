Jason Vanwees Sells 3,700 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $421.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.38 and its 200 day moving average is $400.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,639,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $698,325,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

