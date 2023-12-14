Jason Vanwees Sells 3,700 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Teledyne Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $421.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.38 and its 200 day moving average is $400.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDY
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teledyne Technologies
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.