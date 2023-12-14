Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 218,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 684,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 206,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 142.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.