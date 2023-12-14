John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,100 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

View Our Latest Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.