John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 232.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,331 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $59,850,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

