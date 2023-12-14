John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $176,499,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake Price Performance
NYSE:SNOW opened at $196.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day moving average of $165.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $197.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,410 shares of company stock worth $33,235,102 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
