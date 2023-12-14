John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.5 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

