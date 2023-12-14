John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 98,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

