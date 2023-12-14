John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $10,654,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 24.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 796,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,734,000 after purchasing an additional 154,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XYL opened at $109.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Xylem’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

